KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Can you believe it's almost time for the kids to go back to school? Well, it is, and families are getting ready.

Tennessee's tax-free weekend starts Friday at 12:01 a.m.

Stores are expected to be packed as parents gear up to go back-to-school shopping.

Jennie Councill is one of those parents getting her four children ready for a new year in the classroom.

"We are looking for folders and notebooks, binders, protractors, lunchboxes, backpacks," she said. "If you're spending $300, you're saving $30, so I think that's worth it, and if you're buying bigger ticket items, computers, laptops, things like that, then obviously you'd save a lot more money."

Most clothing, school and art supplies under $100 and computers $1,500 or less will be tax free as well.

Tennessee's tax-free weekend covers more than 150 items.

"We try to hit the sales, look at the flyers when they come out, and we're excited about tax-free weekend," Councill said.

Councill said she takes advantage of the annual sales tax holiday by stocking up on extra school supplies for the rest of the year.

"They are on sale, and you won't be able to find that during the school year," she said.

At the Target checkout, the family's total came to $133.37 for their first-round of supplies.

Without tax, the total would be about $122.00--a savings of $11.29.

"We found everything," Councill said.

If you'd rather avoid the crowds this weekend, several Knox County Schools are offering pre-packaged school supply kits.

Parents can order them online by selecting their child's school and grade.

The kits are then delivered to your home.

Tennessee's tax-free weekend runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.