TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Tazewell tobacco store owner was arrested as part of a multi-agency investigation Monday.

Authorities arrested Ravi Patel on charges including felony sale and delivery of schedule six controlled substances and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Tazewell Police, Patel is the owner and operator of Tazewell Tobacco, commonly known as Citgo on the 3100 block of US Highway 25E.

"There will also be pending charges of illegal alcohol sales to minors that have transpired recently," Tazewell Police wrote in Facebook post.

Officers with the Tazewell Police Department, Claiborne County Sheriffs Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a search warrant at the business.

An employee there has been cited in the past for illegal alcohol sales to minors, the police department said.

The Tazewell Police Department said officers chained up the alcohol coolers and Patel’s selling privileges are temporarily suspended until he meets with the Tazewell Beer Board as a result of the pending citation on alcohol sales to minors.

Chief Jeremy Myers and Sheriff Bobby Brooks said the continuing working relationship between both departments and the other state agencies are further proof of success in prosecuting illegal activities.

“This is an excellent example of the collaborative efforts of local and state agencies working together to make our communities safer,” said John Pallas, Deputy Chief of the TN Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

