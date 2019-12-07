ROBBINS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the death of a Robbins man as a homicide, a joint statement from the two agencies said Friday.

The joint investigation came at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler.

Harold Dean Griffith's body was found Wednesday morning in an outbuilding on his property, the statement said.

The 73-year-old's property is located along Gib Griffith Road in Robbins.

Griffith's body has been sent for an autopsy, the statement said, as the investigation continues.