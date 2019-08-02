KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two men were arrested and charged for trafficking women for prostitution, a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

The arrests were a result of a joint investigation between TBI and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI said agents worked with KCSO to conduct an undercover human trafficking operation last week, the release said, to identify people looking to "engage in commercial sex acts with females under the age of 18."

Zachery Felton, 33, and Kejuan J. Chapman 38, were identified as potential traffickers during the investigation and were arrested on Feb. 1, according to the release.

Chapman was charged with one count of promoting prostitution and driving on a suspended license. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on a $3,000 bond, the release said.

TBI

Felton was charged with one count of promoting prostitution and booked into the same jail on a $2,000 bond.

TBI

The investigation is still active and ongoing, the release said, with the possibility of more arrests and charges.