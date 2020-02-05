KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI said it and the Knox County Sheriff's office arrested two men in Knox County Friday evening on felony fugitive from justice warrants.

20 year old Zachary Munsey and 18 year old Hunter Cole were both wanted by Williamsburg, Kentucky Police on multiple charges.

At this time, the specific charges are unknown.

The TBI says the two were arrested "without incident" on Micah Drive in Knoxville.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

