MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Tellico Plains police chief accused of misconduct has been formally charged with official misconduct.

James Russell Parks, Jr., 44, was indicted Tuesday and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents arrested and booked him into the Monroe County Jail on a $6,000 bond Thursday, according to a release.

Investigators said TBI agents began investigating on Feb. 14 missing funds from the Tellico Plains Police Department's drug enforcement fund, which totaled approximately $840.

"During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that James Russell Parks, Jr., the department’s police chief was responsible for the missing funds," the release said.

During the investigation, agents learned Parks was "involved in a sexual relationship with an information paid out of the department’s drug enforcement fund."

According to the release, Parks resigned from the department when the allegation surfaced.