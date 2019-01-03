SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to lead an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in Sevier County.

Just after 4 a.m. Friday, Pigeon Forge Police said officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that went into the City of Sevierville. Sevierville Police said officers deployed spike strips in the northbound lanes of the Parkway to stop a driver that wasn't slowing down for officers.

The driver exited the vehicle and brandished a weapon and that's when Pigeon Forge Police said officers were forced to shoot the suspect.

All lanes on the Parkway have reopened.

The TBI said no officers were injured during the incident.

TBI Agents were requested to investigate by 4th District Attorney General James Dunn. The TBI said it will provide additional information later Friday morning as agents are able to gather additional details.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.