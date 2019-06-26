COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has asked for help locating a missing Cookeville couple that hasn't been seen in over a year.

Kristie and Henry Wilson were last seen at Kristie's aunt's house in Monterey, Tennessee on May 9, 2018, according to the TBI. They haven't been seen since.

Kristie and Henry's grey Nissan Sentra was found on Sept. 28, 2018, down an embankment in Fentress County but the TBI said there was no sign of the pair.

Kristie Wilson is 40 years old, 5'3", and 175 pounds. The TBI said she has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses. She was wearing a right leg brace when she was last seen.

Henry Wilson is 47 years old, 5'11", and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, is balding, and often wears a ball cap, the TBI said.

The TBI said they have the same last name but are not married. Investigators said their last residence was on East Spring Street in Cookeville, Tennesse.

If you have any information about them or their disappearance, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.