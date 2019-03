DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI reported Sunday that Tiora had been found safe.

The Middle Tennessee Endangered Child alert has been canceled.

Previous story

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public's help in finding a missing missing eight-year-old from Cannon County.

Tiora Anella Gower was last seen in Davidson County, near Nashville.

She is 8-years-old, 4'10", and 130 pounds.

WBIR

You're encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.