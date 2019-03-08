UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Carl James Carmichael has been found safe in Tampa, Florida.

Ella Amish, his non-custodial mother, is in custody.

ORIGINAL: The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a missing one-year-old boy from Hawkins County. Carl James Carmichael was last seen on July 30th with 30-year-old Ella Amish.

Amish is Carmichael's non-custodial mother and is wanted for custodial interference.

TBI says Amish may be driving a green Dodge Journey.

If you have any information on their location you are asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's office at (423) 272-4848 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.