MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is requesting the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Airena Smith who is missing from Memphis.

Authorities say Smith is a black female, and is 5'6" and 160 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Nike pull-over, yellow shirt, and camouflage pants.

She has been missing since December 12, 2019.

If you have seen Airena, please call the @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.