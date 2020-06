TBI said Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz, 17, from Spring Hill may be with a missing teen from Indiana.

SPRING HILL, Tennessee — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is requesting the public's help in the search for two missing teens.

Officials said Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz, a 17-year-old from Spring Hill, who is believed to be with Dawson Brink, a 16-year-old missing from Indiana.

No other information about the teens have been released at this time.