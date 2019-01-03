SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A suspected drunken driver led officers on a chase on the Parkway from Pigeon Forge into Gatlinburg, then back almost to Sevierville before he was finally stopped and shot by officers, according to TBI.

The driver, identified as Johnathon A. Sellers, 18, refused to pull over when Pigeon Forge Police tried to pull him over on the Parkway just before 4 a.m. Officers pursued him until his vehicle was disabled by spike strips deployed by Sevierville Police at the Pigeon Forge/Sevierville city line.

BCSO

When Sellers got out of the vehicle, TBI said he was holding a shotgun which resulted in three Pigeon Forge officers firing shots and hitting him. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was treated and released into custody Friday afternoon. Sellers is being held in the Blount County Detention Center.

A release from the Pigeon Forge PD said that Seller "brandished the weapon" at officers and that's why they were forced to shoot him.

Original story

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to lead an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning in Sevier County.

Just after 4 a.m. Friday, Pigeon Forge Police said officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that went into the City of Sevierville. Sevierville Police said officers deployed spike strips in the northbound lanes of the Parkway to stop a driver that wasn't slowing down for officers.

The driver exited the vehicle and brandished a weapon and that's when Pigeon Forge Police said officers were forced to shoot the suspect.

All lanes on the Parkway have reopened.

The TBI said no officers were injured during the incident.

TBI Agents were requested to investigate by 4th District Attorney General James Dunn. The TBI said it will provide additional information later Friday morning as agents are able to gather additional details.

