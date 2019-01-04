LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A woman died after she was shot by a LaFollette police officer Monday morning, a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The incident occurred when officers with the LaFollette Police Department received a report before 7 a.m. that a woman was trying to break into a home on the 700 block of East Prospect Street.

When they got there, the release said, they saw the woman. She reportedly had a handgun.

"For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in officers firing shots, striking the woman. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead," according to the release.

No officers were injured, the release said.

The woman has not yet been identified as authorities work to notify her relatives.

TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists are now gathering evidence and looking into the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting.

10News will continue to update this story with new information.