LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the woman who died after she was shot by a LaFollette police officer Monday morning.

The woman was identified as Jacksboro resident Lianna Renee London, 28.

The incident occurred when officers with the LaFollette Police Department received a report before 7 a.m. that a woman was trying to break into a home on the 700 block of East Prospect Street.

When they got there, the release said, they saw the woman. She reportedly had a handgun.

"For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in officers firing shots, striking the woman. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead," according to the release.

The LaFollette Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

"The subject pulled what is believed to be a handgun from her waistband. After several request to drop the gun by Officers, the suspect pointed the gun at officers and they were forced to fire, striking the suspect," the post said.

After she was hit, officers performed "life-saving measures" before EMS arrived, according to the post. She was then taken to Tennova Hospital in LaFollette, where she was pronounced dead.

More than one officer was involved in the incident, Williams Roehl with the police department confirmed to 10News. Those officers are on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the initial investigation.

No officers were injured, the release from TBI said.

TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists are now gathering evidence and looking into the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting.

10News will continue to update this story with new information.