KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Andrew McBee said after spending 20 years battling addiction, he's finally getting a second chance at life.

"I was a strung out dope addict, someone who had chosen dope over everything, wife, children family," McBee said.

But over a year ago, McBee said all it took was one judge to believe he could do better.

"Instead of giving me time, he looked at me and decided the Day Reporting Center could help me," he said. "From there I really became Andrew, someone who is dependable."

Over the course of a year, he and 10 others pushed through three phases of care. Much of it included in-patient programming, classes and counseling.

Sherry Crouse is the director of the program in Knoxville. She said while the work can be difficult, it's more fulfilling than anything.

"When you see them get that glimmer of hope in their mind that they can climb out of that hole, chances of them being successful just goes up," she said.

Being successful is something McBee said stays at the forefront of his mind.

"I don't have to be that statistic, there is a better way out, you don't have to deal with the drugs," he said.

After graduating he plans to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people stay sober.

"I want to help people just like these people helped me," he said.





