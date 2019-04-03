HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract to repair a landslide on State Route 66 in Hawkins County.

TDOT said the slide occurred between New Life Road and Clinch Valley Road on Sunday, Feb. 24.

The contract includes the reinforcement of State Route 66 with soil nails and shotcrete in order to stabilize the existing roadway. Shotcrete is usually a term for both the wet-mix and dry-mix.

Summers-Taylor, Inc. was awarded the contract at a cost of $15,184,562.

This repair project is scheduled to be complete on or before Oct. 15, 2019.

Currently, State Route 66 remains closed in both directions. During the closure, all traffic will be detoured. Message boards are in place to alert motorists to the road closure. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.

RELATED: Expert: Rain in forecast leads to increasing chances for landslide

RELATED: One lane of SR 116 in Anderson Co. opened after landslide; SR 66 is reopened after repairs

Detours are as follows.

From SR 70 or SR 66 in Rogersville:

Take SR 1 South (US 11W) to SR 31 North in Mooresburg, then SR 33 North to SR 70 North

From SR 66 in Sneedville and SR 70 in Kyles Ford:

Take SR 33 South to SR 31 South in Sneedville, then SR 1 (US 11W) in North Mooresburg to SR 70 North in Rogersville

SR 66 was closed near the Hancock/Hawkins County line due to a landslide. Crews were on site while traffic was being diverted from the area.

TDOT