ROANE COUNTY, Tenn — I-40 West is closed at mile marker 348 in Roane County due to a commercial vehicle crash that is now on fire, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at noon on Saturday, and Roane County dispatch said LIFESTAR was called to the scene. The extent of injuries is unclear.

THP is investigating the crash and the scene is expected to be cleared by 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn them.

