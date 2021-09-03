Teacher's Discipline Act passes House, concerns raised about bill

It passed the House on Monday. The Senate still needs to vote on the measure before it goes to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for him to sign.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill allowing teachers to remove some students from their classrooms permanently is one step closer to becoming state law.

Supporters said the measure would help teachers manage their classrooms, but critics point to the idea directly impacting children of color if it becomes law.

"Quite simply unacceptable,” Sonya Thomas, a parent said.

Sonya Thomas is a mother of four and is also the executive director for a parent group called Nashville PROPEL.

Thomas worries about a bill going through the state legislature known as the Teacher’s Discipline Act.

"I'm afraid that a child will be exposed to a teacher who is not connected to their community, who does not understand their worldview, and who will be biased and assume that child is a bad child,” Thomas said.

The proposal would set up a process for teachers to remove a student permanently from their classroom if they’re constantly misbehaving.

"One of the main reasons teachers are leaving the profession right now is not being able to get control of their classrooms,” State Rep. Scott Cepicky, (R) Culleoka said.