KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 13-year-old juvenile from Knoxville is in custody after authorities said they committed multiple crimes across the Fort Sanders area.

In a tweet on Saturday night, KPD said the crimes included an armed robbery and an attempted carjacking in the Fort Sanders area.

In a release, KPD says officers responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue near 11th Street to investigate a shooting call.

Once arriving, officers determined that multiple people were hurt after being shot with what appeared to be a BB Gun from passengers driving a gold Honda Accord.

The car had been stolen earlier in the day from a business on Elm Street.

One hour later, officers then responded to an armed robbery in a parking lot at Poplar Street and Cumberland Avenue.

During the robbery the victim stated that multiple suspects armed with handguns stole items from him as he was entering his vehicle, the suspects then fled on foot.

While investigating the robbery, officers received a call of an attempted carjacking at 1615 Laurel Avenue and then another attempted carjacking at 1631 Laurel Avenue, followed by a third attempted carjacking at 1651 Laurel Avenue.

Once on scene, officers initiated a foot pursuit on a male juvenile. He was wearing shorts, a black backpack and no shirt.

Officers set up a perimeters and deployed Police K-9's but were unable to locate the suspect.

Then, KPD K-9 Officer Charles Roach located a suspect on the corner of Laurel Avenue and 17th Street who matched the description of the initial suspects. That juvenile was detained and positively identified by victims as one of the suspects involved in the aggravated assault, the armed robbery and the attempted carjackings.

Meanwhile, the university sent out multiple alerts about the incident to students, but its first alert did not have a location or suspect description.

UT Police said a robbery happened in the area near Laurel Hall but not on university property. A spokesperson for UTPD said no one was hurt.

Originally KPD detained two other males as well, but they were found not to be involved and released.

The 13-year-old juvenile is charged with five counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of attempted carjacking.

The investigation is on-going and KPD is still attempting to identify the other suspects involved as well as locate the gold Honda Accord. It is a two door 1997 model with Tennessee tag 8P37UB.

If you have information regarding any of these cases, please call our Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212, callers can remain anonymous.