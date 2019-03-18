BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A 17-year-old boy led deputies on a stolen car chase on Sunday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

When the owner of the stolen car was struck by the teen on Sunday in Bean Station around 5:30 p.m., he drove away, the report said.

Then, at around 5:50 p.m., THP troopers spotted the teen and tried to stop him using blue lights and sirens, according to the report, but he did not stop.

The teen then led several responding law enforcement agencies on a chase on Highway 11W from Hawkins County into Knox County---at up to 115 miles per hour, the report said.

At around 5:55 p.m., a Grainger County Deputy engaged the suspect vehicle on 11W, but it "continued to evade at speeds exceeding 100 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road and in areas laned as "no passing."

By 6:01 p.m., the pursuit entered Knox County on 11W at speeds of 110 mph, the report said, and at 6:05 p.m., the driver turned left across the median, struck a ditch and entered the parking lot at the Lee Exxon location on the corner of 11W and Brandyville Road.

The car then went through the Exxon's parking lot, turning left onto Brandyville Road. The teen continued to travel at 110 mph and improperly pass vehicles, the report said.

The teen then crashed trying to get on I-40, sustaining small cuts to his elbow and scraping a knee, per the report. He was taken into custody after he crashed.

Authorities plan to charge the teen with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing and operating a vehicle without a driver's license, as well as theft of property, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence, the report said.