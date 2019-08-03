KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ten people are displaced after a mattress caught fire in an apartment building, filling one unit with flames.

The Knoxville Fire Department was called out to 1900 Washington Avenue in the Edgewood neighborhood.

When they arrived, crews found one downstairs unit fully involved with flames lapping out the door.

Two people inside the apartment said a bedroom mattress had caught fire. KPD said the tenant tried to get the flaming mattress out of the apartment, but 'quickly changed his mind.'

No one was hurt, and a total of ten people within the nine-unit building were given assistance from the American Red Cross with temporary placement.