KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State officials are making new efforts to protect parents from misleading advertising by unlicensed day cares in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery, and the Division of Consumer Affairs of the Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCA) have been conducting an industry-wide investigation of online child care advertisements.

"In recent years many unlicensed day care providers have increasingly used websites like Care.com to advertise their services. These websites leave it up to parents to research whether a particular advertisement is from a licensed child care agency. But in some cases, the providers falsely claim to be state licensed," the report said.

The state efforts include a letter from Attorney General Slatery to Care.com, Inc. to bring these misleading child care ads to Care.com’s attention and seek their help in addressing this problem.

Tennessee is encouraging Care.com to work with the Attorney General’s Office and TDHS to take a proactive approach to stopping unlicensed child care ads.

“We have reached out to Care.com, Inc., to seek their help addressing the growing problem of child injuries and fatalities at child care facilities that falsely claim to be state licensed,” said Herbert H. Slatery III. “Care.com has responded with a willingness to work with us to confront this issue.”

Tennessee child care providers who provide care for more than 4 unrelated children at a time for 3 or more hours a day must obtain a license from TDHS.

According to the state, this licensing process includes extensive background checks, educational requirements, and unannounced visits.

“The licensing process is designed to promote early childhood environments that are safe, healthy and educationally rich,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “This partnership with Attorney General Slatery will help ensure parents aren’t misled into believing their children are cared for in licensed child care agencies when that is not the case.”

Tennessee has more than 4,000 child care agencies that are regulated through either the Department of Human Services or the Department of Education.

Parents are encouraged to log on to the state's website to find a licensed child care agency close to them. Find tips for selecting a child care program and learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.