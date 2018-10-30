Nashville — Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski was moved to death watch Tuesday morning, part of the final preparations for his execution this week.

Zagorski, 63, was convicted of murdering John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter in April 1983. He shot them, slit their throats and stole their money and a truck.

Tennessee is poised to use the electric chair for the first time in 11 years when it executes Zagorski on Nov. 1.

Earlier this month, Zagorski chose to die by electric chair rather than lethal injection. A flurry of legal proceedings continues concerning the execution, but the U.S. Supreme Court and a federal appeals court both declined to intervene.

Death watch is the three-day period before an execution when "strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison," according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

During the period, the offender is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber where he or she is under 24-hour observation by a team of correctional officers.

Only those individuals who are on the offender’s official visitation list are allowed to visit the offender during the death watch period. All visits are non-contact until the final day before the execution at which time the warden decides if the offender can have a contact visit.

