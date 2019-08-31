NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee deployed multiple first-responder teams to Florida to support ongoing life-safety readiness for the eventual landfall of Hurricane Dorian next week.

A total of 121 first-responders from around Tennessee are heading to Florida on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's landfall.

An ambulance strike team of 48 first-responders from the counties of Anderson, Benton, Blount, Cheatham, Claiborne, Grainger, Green, Hamilton, Hardeman, Madison, Metro Nashville/Davidson, Montgomery, Sullivan, Sumner, and Weakley, and the cities of Bartlett and Germantown in Shelby County will be helping.

An urban search and rescue team of 35 first-responders with Tennessee Task Force 2.

A swift-water rescue team of 37 first-responders from fire departments in Dickson, Madison, Shelby, and Williamson counties, and the cities of Ashland City in Dickson County and LaVergne in Rutherford County.

One first-responder from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Office of Energy Programs who will support Florida’s fuel operations during the emergency.

The teams will travel to Tallahassee, Florida for further mission orders from Florida emergency officials.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is coordinating Tennessee’s Hurricane Dorian deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

TEMA and its partners are monitoring the track of the hurricane to ensure that Tennessee is prepared to respond here or to help our neighbors should the storm’s track change.