Tennessee officials say unemployment rates continue to sear near record low levels.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that the unemployment rate for December 2019 remained 3.3% for the second consecutive month.

The unemployment level was same as the year before. Tennessee's all-time low unemployment rate was 3.2%, which was reached in February 2019.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for December was 3.5%.

RELATED: 2020 Census recruiting event postponed

RELATED: Report: Poor health hampering Tennessee's economy

RELATED: One in 20 people in Newport to lose their jobs as historic factory closes