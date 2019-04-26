KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Children's Services said as of April 25, there were 8,913 children and youth in DCS custody. That includes foster care and the juvenile program.

Helen Ross McNabb Children and Youth Mental Health Director, Lindsay Stone said abuse has a whole is a national problem.

"Right now the statistics in the U.S. is that a child is abused every 47 seconds and that is pretty startling," Stone said.

According to the United States Children's Bureau, 1,720 children died from child abuse and neglect in 2017.

"It's okay to talk about these things because we want these things to be reported because then we can respond to those things," Stone said.

The bureau also breaks abuse numbers down by state. In 2017 it states 8,983 children were abuse victims in Tennessee. But Stone said you also have to look at the types of abuse to understand the problem.

"In the state of Tennessee we know that one in seven girls and one in 25 boys are sexually abused before their 18th birthday and the average age is nine," she said.

This is where prevention comes in.

Department of Children's Services reports there are almost 9,000 children and youth in state custody and the average DCS caseworker has 16 cases.

Stone said this is where the center works to lessen the load.

"We work alongside them, if a child in the midst of an investigation... if they have suspension and want us to address something, we do," she said.

With the number of child abuse victims changing each year, Stone said the main goal is to inform people, not just in April but year round. Through doing so she hopes young people get the resources they need to live a different kind of life.

"That message of hope and resilience comes from those stories of healing and hope," she said.