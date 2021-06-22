Tennessee falls to Texas 8-4, eliminated from College World Series

After taking a 2-0 lead, the Vols could not keep up with the Longhorns' offense.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Tennessee baseball team fell to the Texas Longhorns 8-4 on Tuesday. The loss ends the Vols' history-making season, as they are eliminated from the College World Series.

Tennessee opened the scoring in the top of the second. Jordan Beck and Pete Derkay brought home a run, giving the Vols a 2-0 lead. Texas answered with a three-run home run in the bottom of the frame. The Longhorns scored their fourth run in the third.

The fourth inning proved to be vital in the game. The Vols tied the game at 4-4 with RBI singles from Connor Pavolony and Liam Spence. In the bottom of the inning, umpires ejected Tennessee assistant coach Ross Kivett from the game after he showed frustration. Following a four-pitch walk, he slammed his wrist down on the dugout railing. His removal paused the game for nearly three minutes. Afterwards, Texas scored three more runs to take their second and final lead.

A wild pitch in the sixth inning led to the Longhorns' eighth run. Tennessee failed to score again.