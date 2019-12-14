NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrated its 90th anniversary by graduating a new cadet class.

On Saturday, THP welcomed 37 news graduates in the Cadet Class 1219.

The graduates include 10 Veterans, 13 have their Bachelor's degree, six have an Associate's degree and one was an EMT.

"The new cadets coming on now receive a lot of training that's really geared toward technology and how to leverage that to make their jobs easier and to make them more effective in what they're doing. That's something, 30 years ago, the trooper going through the academy would not have been exposed to," said Lieutenant Colonel James Hutcherson of THP.

The Cadet Class 1219 participated in a blood drive with the American Red Cross, collecting 29 units of blood and also collected $412 for Toys for Tots.

THP is also celebrating its 90th anniversary of service to Tennessee.