KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When your text alert goes off, or the sun is hitting your face at the right angle, you may have been guilty of picking up your phone when driving.

You may have even got away with it before, but not for long.

Put the phones down, and keep your eyes on the road, because this April, officers are going undercover.

Tennessee Highway Safety Office will be launching Operation Incognito (OI) campaign across the state on Monday, April 8.

THSO Director Vic Donoho said, “The primary focus of Operation Incognito is to reduce distracted driving, serious injury crashes, and fatalities." In addition, the operation aims to bring awareness to high-risk construction zones across the state.

The goal for the launch of OI is to educate the public and enforce the significance public about public safety, as well as highlight Tennessee's "move over law" through the National Work Zone Awareness week, which takes place April 8-12 .

More information on the campaign will be discussed during the five press events scheduled statewide, that Monday. A list of the times and locations are listed below.

Tennessee Highway Safety Office

MONDAY, APRIL 8

• 9 AM CT = Nashville (Metro Nashville Police Department, 1417 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217)

• 9 AM CT = Memphis (Memphis Police Department, 6850 Appling Farms Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38133)

• 10 AM ET = Chattanooga (White Lightning Harley-Davidson, 7720 Lee Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37421)

• 10 AM ET = Knoxville (Knoxville Police Department, 800 Howard Baker Jr. Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37915)