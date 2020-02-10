x
Tennessee leaders react to Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis

On Friday, leaders across Tennessee took to social media to express well wishes to the president and first lady.

President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms" of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

Tennessee leaders took to social media and responded to the news including:  

Governor Bill Lee

Rep. Tim Burchett - 2nd District

Rep. Dr. Phil Roe - 1st District 

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann - 3rd District

Rep. Mark Green - 7th District

Rep. David Kustoff - 8th District

Rep Steve Cohen - 9th Distrcit 

President Trump is currently experiencing "mild" conditions and is monitoring his symptoms. 

