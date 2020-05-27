Tennessee officials: 2020 vote-by-mail for all not feasible

Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that the change to vote-by-mail for all could lead to the “functional disenfranchisement of thousands of voters."

TENNESSEE, USA — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say they “cannot feasibly implement” a quick shift to let all voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 elections, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a response Friday to one of three lawsuit seeking the expansion, Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that the change to vote-by-mail for all could lead to the “functional disenfranchisement of thousands of voters,” lost confidence in the upcoming elections and immense strain on state and county resources.