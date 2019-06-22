Tennessee Promise students got out and gave back to their communities all over the state today.

They volunteered for Tennessee Promise Saturday Volunteer Day, and some students chose to help at Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak.

They helped clean up the entrance area to the park by pulling weeds and checking on plants.

Gabriel Peck and Nicholas Glenn both wanted to get outside and were proud to help the state park staff.

Tennessee Promise is a scholarship and mentoring program that guarantees high school graduates five consecutive semesters of free tuition at various state colleges.