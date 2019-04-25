NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved Gov. Bill Lee's education savings account bill Thursday with a 20 to 13 vote.

The proposal is known as a voucher-style program allowing families to take public dollars to pay for private school tuition and other expenses.

It comes less than a day after President Donald Trump tweeted support for the bill.

Many changes have been proposed and there are still differences between the House and Senate bill so the two chambers will have to work together before its sent to the Governor's desk.

It took a dramatic turn in the House Tuesday as Tennessee Republican leaders refused to acknowledge a vote spiking the proposal on the House floor and Senate leaders advocated for a drastically different version.

Speaker Glen Casada refused to accept a 49-49 vote tally that would have spiked the voucher bill. Instead, the vote was not declared official for nearly 40 minutes until Casada had successfully lobbied a fellow Republican, Rep. Jason Zachary, of Knoxville, to change his vote on the electronic tally board, passing the measure 50-48. The last-minute switch was secured behind closed doors on a House patio, where reporters could not go, with Casada, Zachary and other aides and lawmakers.

Zachary later said he eventually agreed to the change because Casada promised him the final version of the voucher bill would exempt his elected home seat of Knox County from being able to distribute education savings accounts. Zachary and some other lawmakers want their home counties removed from the program. Some fear that participating local public schools would receive fewer public dollars in the voucher program.

However, the House version advanced Tuesday includes Knox County and three others in the voucher program. Currently, no legislation exists that would fulfill Casada's promise to Zachary. Instead, GOP leaders say they'll need to tinker with the voucher bill moving through the Senate.