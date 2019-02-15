KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of the Tennessee Smokies announced Friday it is taking over another minor league team in East Tennessee.

Boyd Sports said it will now manage the Elizabethton Twins.

The company is owned by UT Interim President Randy Boyd. His company also operates the Johnson City Cardinals, Greeneville Red, and, of course, the Smokies.

“The Minnesota Twins organization is excited about the new partnership with Boyd Sports,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “We believe Boyd Sports is committed to the City of Elizabethton and an effort to enhance the experience of attending E-Twins games at Joe O’Brien Field. We can’t wait for Opening Day as the E-Twins work to defend the Appalachian League title.”

According to a release, the Elizabethton Twins will continue to play at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton. Joe O’Brien Field has been the home of the Elizabethton Twins since 1974.

"We are very pleased to add the Elizabethton Twins to our Boyd Sports family and grow a strong relationship with the Minnesota Twins and the city of Elizabethton," added Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President and COO. "We are thrilled to be a part of the Elizabethton community, and we cannot wait to get started. We are looking forward to great success for many years to come with the Twins organization.”

Boyd Sports will announce staffing and key details about the organization at a later date. The Elizabethton Twins will commence the 2019 home campaign on June 18 against the Bluefield Blue Jays.

In the past, Boyd has expressed interested in moving the Smokies to Knoxville but the team is under a contract with Sevierville until 2025.