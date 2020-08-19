Tennessee Theatre hosts new "Ghostlight Series"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre announced a new Ghostlight Series on Tuesday.
The event is meant to help spotlight local artists by streaming concerts from the Tennessee Theatre stage.
“The ghost light is a longstanding tradition designed to keep a theatre lit when it otherwise would be completely dark,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said.
The Ghostlight Series will stream on Tuesdays, and the lineup includes: Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd on Sept. 1; Count This Penny on Sept. 8; Frog and Toad’s Dixie Quartet with Brent Thompson on Sept. 15; and Guy Marshall on Sept. 22.
All prerecorded concerts will stream via Facebook Live and can be accessed for free starting at 8 p.m. at www.facebook.com/TennesseeTheatre and on the Facebook app.