Tennessee Theatre hosts new "Ghostlight Series"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre announced a new Ghostlight Series on Tuesday.

The event is meant to help spotlight local artists by streaming concerts from the Tennessee Theatre stage.

“The ghost light is a longstanding tradition designed to keep a theatre lit when it otherwise would be completely dark,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said.

The Ghostlight Series will stream on Tuesdays, and the lineup includes: Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd on Sept. 1; Count This Penny on Sept. 8; Frog and Toad’s Dixie Quartet with Brent Thompson on Sept. 15; and Guy Marshall on Sept. 22.