Tennessee Theatre hosts new "Ghostlight Series"

The event is meant to help spotlight local artists by streaming concerts from the Tennessee Theatre stage.
Photo shoot at Tennessee Theatre to raise money for venue struggling during COVID-19 closure.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre announced a new Ghostlight Series on Tuesday.

“The ghost light is a longstanding tradition designed to keep a theatre lit when it otherwise would be completely dark,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. 

The Ghostlight Series will stream on Tuesdays, and the lineup includes: Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd on Sept. 1; Count This Penny on Sept. 8; Frog and Toad’s Dixie Quartet with Brent Thompson on Sept. 15; and Guy Marshall on Sept. 22. 

All prerecorded concerts will stream via Facebook Live and can be accessed for free starting at 8 p.m. at www.facebook.com/TennesseeTheatre and on the Facebook app.