KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — State COVID-19 testing sites will soon offer self-testing kits to adults three days a week.

The kits will be available starting December 21st on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

People will get the kits and then complete the paperwork and collect samples in their car.

People will receive their results online.