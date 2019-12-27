KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New data released by the Department of Safety show traffic fatalities rose in 2019 compared to years past.

Statewide, data shows fatalities are up about 8 percent. So far in 2019, Tennessee saw 1,119 fatalities on the roadways. In 2018 and 2017, we saw 1,034 and 1,013.

Over the past few years, the state of Tennessee has been trending upwards in fatalities.

Within the Knoxville district, fatalities were up 3.1 percent. The area saw 165 fatalities on the roads this year, 160 in 2018 and 161 in 2017.

And more statewide trends emerge from the data as well:

Fatalities involving teen drivers are way up this year --- 134 this year so far vs. 84 for all of 2018 and 86 for 2017.

Fatalities involving senior drivers are also up – (age 65 and older) – 262 this year vs. 231 in 2018 and 241 in 2017.

Fatalities involving large trucks are also up – (10,000 pounds or more) – 153 so far this year vs. 134 in 2018 vs. 113 in 2017.

These numbers are based on state Department of Safety numbers kept by the state and posted here:

https://www.tn.gov/safety/stats/dashboards/trafficfatality.html