MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has resigned after being arrested this week and charged with domestic assault.

Il’ya Blazin is also charged with aggravated assault and drug possession after his arrest Thursday. He was released from the Tipton County Jail on $1,000 bond.

According to a police affidavit, the whole incident happened Thursday night when a Covington Utility employee noticed Blazin’s wife crying outside her house. The worker ended up calling the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to find Blazin screaming at them to “get off his property.” At one point, they say he slammed the front door, hitting a deputy’s hand, causing minor bruising.

The sheriff’s office says Blazin returned to the door again while holding his 11-month-old son. His wife walked out of the woods behind their home and told deputies he’d been yelling at her and that’s when she ran outside.

Once deputies got inside the home, they say they found marijuana in the kitchen cabinet along with a grinder and a smoking pipe.

Blazin’s bail order prohibited him from using or possessing a firearm or other weapons as well as alcohol or controlled substances.

A THP spokesperson says Blazin was first placed on discretionary leave with pay, but Blazin resigned Friday.

He’d been with THP as a trooper since Sept. 27, 2017