KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee families participating in WIC or the Tennessee Women, Infants and Children Program are going from paper to plastic.

The program is now based on electronic cards instead of paper certificates.

Families in the program will now use their TNWIC cards instead of paper vouchers to purchase WIC-approved foods.

The Department of Health said the cards can be used at any of the 790 WIC-authorized stores across the state. More than 125,000 Tennesseans are enrolled in the program.

“We are so excited to offer TNWIC to Tennessee families and our participating retail stores,” said TDH Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. “The new system makes transactions at cash registers more efficient for both shoppers and retailers and normalizes the shopping experience for our WIC participants who no longer have to redeem paper vouchers for their purchases.”

A release said with the new TNWIC system, benefits for WIC-approved foods are automatically entered into an account and accessed with a card similar to a debit card.

In 2018, Tennessee WIC participants redeemed almost $87 million in program benefits at WIC-authorized stores across the state, the release said.

“Our partners at Tennessee WIC have executed a TNWIC rollout plan that was thorough and methodical,” said Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association President and CEO Rob Ikard. “They brought WIC into the 21st century statewide with minimal disruption for the retailers, bringing maximum convenience to the customers we share.”

According to the department, each month more than 125,000 Tennesseans at nutritional risk receive WIC benefits provided through the Tennessee Department of Health in 124 county health departments, stand-alone clinics and hospital sites throughout the state.

WIC provides supplemental food assistance and nutrition education to low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants, and children until age five.

“We want to thank all of our WIC staff members and our retail partners across the state, as well as our technology team for all their hard work and collaboration as we developed and implemented the TNWIC system,” said Tennessee WIC Director Peggy Lewis, MHE, RD, LDN. “This is an important milestone that benefits both our WIC participants and retailers.”

To learn more about WIC in Tennessee, contact your local health department, call 1-800-DIAL-WIC (1-800-342-5942) or visit the department of health website.