TENNESSEE, USA — The state of Tennessee has a plan to trap the Giant Asian Hornet, the world's largest species of wasp.

Tennessee State Apiarist Michael Studer spoke to 10News over the phone, and said a plan has been in place for about two years to set traps for invasive wasps and hornets this summer.

There has been a plan in place for about 2 years to set traps for invasive wasps and hornets this summer. Now, that plan will aim to target Giant Asian Hornets.

Traps will be set by July 1 and will be set statewide.

While there will definitely be traps in East Tennessee, specific locations are not yet determined.

Studer said the Giant Asian Hornets are not believed to be in Tennessee, and that only two have been found in Washington State.

The state is releasing more information about their trap plan later today.

RELATED: VERIFY: What 'murder hornets' are and what they're not

RELATED: No, it's not likely you are seeing the Asian giant hornet in East Tennessee, but be aware

RELATED: 'It's a shockingly large hornet': WSU seeks public help tracking invasive Asian Giant Hornet