KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A one-time procedure that could reduce the risk of stroke for those with AFib is making its way to Knoxville.

Tennova Healthcare announced Tuesday it successfully performed four left atrial appendage closures in mid-January and now additional procedures are being scheduled for this week.

The procedure uses an FDA-approved device that works differently from blood thinners like warfarin. It closes off a part of the heart where blood clots commonly form.

“This new implant works by closing off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage, or LAA, to keep harmful blood clots from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke. By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke may be reduced and, over time, patients may be able to stop taking warfarin.”

Procedures usually take around one hour to complete and requires anesthesia. Typically patients are required to stay in the hospital for a night after the procedure is complete.

"In clinical trials, 9 out of 10 people were able to stop taking warfarin just 45 days after getting the permanent device," a Tennova Healthcare release said.

According to Tennova Health, the left atrial appendage closure implant is the only device of its kind approved by the FDA. The device has been implanted in more than 50,000 patients worldwide and is a one-time procedure. It is a permanent device that doesn’t have to be replaced and can’t be seen outside the body.

Nearly 5 million Americans are affected by AFib every year and nearly 20 percent of stroke victims have AFib according to the American Heart Association.

"Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of arrhythmia. An arrhythmia is a problem with the rate or rhythm of the heartbeat. During an arrhythmia, the heart can beat too fast, too slow, or with an irregular rhythm," the Tennova Healthcare release said. "An estimated five million Americans are affected by atrial fibrillation—an irregular heartbeat that feels like quivering or “thumping” in the chest. Additional common symptoms of AFib include general fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, weakness, sweating, and chest pain."

Heart specialists who now perform the procedure at Turkey Creek Medical Center include Yasir Akhtar, M.D., interventional cardiologist; Malcolm Foster, M.D., interventional cardiologist; Rashmi Hottigoudar, M.D., cardiologist/electrophysiologist; and Nilam Patel, M.D., cardiologist/electrophysiologist.

It is covered for eligible Medicare patients who meet certain criteria as well as an increasing number of commercial insurers, the release said.