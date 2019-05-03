NEWPORT, Tennessee — Newport Medical Center's Birthing Center has fully opened after a two-month remodeling project.

The 6,500-square-foot labor and delivery unit features private patient rooms, the latest technology, and experienced physicians and staff.

Tennova Healthcare will hold a Community Open House at The Birthing Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

According to Matt Littlejohn, chief executive officer of Newport Medical Center, the renovated unit features four birthing suites for labor, delivery and recovery as well as a fully equipped newborn nursery and C-section operating room.

“For more than 50 years, the healthcare team at Newport Medical Center has been delivering quality, compassionate care to patients and their families in this community,” said Littlejohn. “With the grand reopening of our beautiful new birthing center, we’re renewing our commitment to the future of Newport and the surrounding area.”

The Birthing Center has a family-friendly environment with modern décor and special amenities, including spa-inspired bathrooms with spacious showers, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions in every patient room, and a sleeper sofa for the birth partner.

"It’s all about creating a shared space for mother and child and enhancing the birth experience for families," Littlejohn said.

It offers a full spectrum of maternity services from prenatal to postpartum care, including specialized care for C-section deliveries and educational resources to meet the needs of new parents.

“The physicians, nurses and other staff at The Birthing Center are committed to providing every mom-to-be with personalized care in a safe and comfortable environment,” said Megan DeWitt, M.D., chair of the department of childbirth services at Newport Medical Center.

Services include fetal monitoring, lactation counseling and support, and nurse anesthetist services for medication and epidural administration during labor.

Approximately 12,500 babies have been born at Tennova’s Newport Medical Center.

The following family medicine and obstetrics physicians deliver babies at Newport Medical Center:

- Deana Brotherton, M.D.

- Thomas Conway, M.D.

- Megan DeWitt, M.D.

- Nathan DeWitt, M.D.

- Lawrence Mathers, M.D.

Pictured left to right: Megan DeWitt, M.D.; Lawrence Mathers, M.D.; Deana Brotherton, M.D.; Nathan DeWitt, M.D.; and Thomas Conway, M.D.

Tennova Healthcare

Tennova Healthcare includes 10 hospitals and more than 115 physician clinics. The combined network has more than 7,000 employees, 2,800 physicians on the combined medical staffs, with nearly 60,000 admissions and 373,000 emergency department visits each year.