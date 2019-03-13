HOUSTON — Alex Trebek recently announced he has cancer and only has 6 months to live.

After hearing the news, a Houston woman reached out to KHOU 11 News to share her story. She was given the same prognosis 3 years ago.

Alejandra Essissima survived breast cancer in 2004. In December of 2015, she was told cancer had returned in her lungs, stomach and bones.

“They said I have 6 months and there’s nothing they can do. It was already terminal and it spread,” she said.

She fought her cancer with everything she had, which includes undergoing chemotherapy and radically changing her diet. She’s now vegan and avoids eating sugar. Essissima truly believes changing her diet helped save her life.

Although her cancer hasn’t gone away, it hasn’t spread, either. She still gets checkups every six weeks.

“I don’t go to MD Anderson to get healed or cured. I go to tell people don’t get discouraged,” Essissima said.

The grandmother tells every cancer patient she meets to stay positive and keep fighting, because finding out you’re dying doesn’t have to be the end of your life.

