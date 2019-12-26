KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The day after Christmas, popular East Tennessee band The Black Lillies took to Facebook to announce they are taking an "indefinite hiatus".

"After eleven years, five albums, approximately 2,000 shows, and countless relationships built along the way, the time has come for us to take a step back from The Black Lillies. This isn’t goodbye - it’s just farewell for now," the band posted on Facebook.

The Black Lillies Friends, After eleven years, five albums, approximately 2000 shows,... and countless relationships built along the way, the time has come for us to take a step back from The Black Lillies. This isn't goodbye - it's just farewell for now.

In the announcement, the band cited a hectic touring pace a collective need from members of the band to focus on "other projects and relationships for a while."

Based out of Knoxville, the band got it's start back in 2009 by Cruz Contreras, and brought a distinct East Tennessee flair to venues across the country.



READ THE BAND'S FULL STATEMENT:

Friends,

After eleven years, five albums, approximately 2,000 shows, and countless relationships built along the way, the time has come for us to take a step back from The Black Lillies. This isn’t goodbye - it’s just farewell for now.

Touring at the pace we have makes it difficult to attend to anything else, and we each have things we’ve put on the back burner in order to focus on the band. We’ll be taking an indefinite hiatus in order to nurture those other projects and relationships for a while.

We can’t thank you enough for being the very best fans and friends a band could ask for. More than that - you’ve been our extended family. Having you in our lives has been the most important outcome of being in this band. You’ve impacted our lives in countless ways, and we are so grateful.



We’ve got four shows this weekend and in the coming weeks we’ll announce one more hometown celebration that will take place this spring. If you can, please join us this weekend at one of the following venues:

Saturday 12/28 - Johnson City, TN @ The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room

Tickets: https://app.tikly.co/events/3982



Sunday, 12/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall (presented by 91.3 WYEP)

Tickets: http://bit.ly/TBLLtbird



Monday 12/30 - Thomas, WV @ The Purple Fiddle (unplugged)

Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8842118/black-lilliesunplugged-thomas-purple-fiddle



Tuesday, 12/31 - Thomas, WV @ The Purple Fiddle

Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3621036/black-lillies-thomas-purple-fiddle



We hope that if you’re near any of this weekend’s shows, you can make it out to see us. And if you aren’t, we hope that you’ll make the trip to Knoxville this spring so that we can properly celebrate together. Stay tuned for details about that show.



If you haven’t already, please take a moment to follow the Cruz Contreras and Sam Quinn fan pages in order to keep up with their solo work.



Thank you. We love you.



Farewell for now.