KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A school bus of elementary school kids walked through the doors of the Change Center on Wednesday to soak up all the center has to offer this summer for the first time.

"It's doing what it was created to do, to provide safe spaces doing non-traditional hours when the kids are out of school," Executive Director Nicole Chandler said.

The center officially opened back in December as a safe space for young people and families to spend their time and the summer marks the first warm season the center has been around.

"We've got roller hockey going on, we got basketball goals that have gone in so basketball is coming and we're very proud of what's going on here at the Change Center," Chandler said.

But Chandler said the community resource has so much more to offer than recreational use.

"On the other side of the building we have our entrepreneurial center for those who want to work on job training skills, writing resumes and finding jobs," she said. "We have classroom spaces for that too."

The Center is open for the entire summer. You can find info regarding upcoming events on its website and Facebook page.

"We are proud of what we created and we thank the community for all of its support," Chandler said.

Here's a list of the Change Center's summer hours:

Wednesday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Thursday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 3 - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 6 - 9 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 6 – 10 p.m.





