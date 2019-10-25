SANTA CLARITA, Calif — An animal rescue farm in California with ties to East Tennessee had to be evacuated overnight because of fast-moving wildfires.

The Gentle Barn is located in Santa Clarita. They used to have a location in East Tennessee but moved it to Murfreesboro to be closer to a larger population.

The Gentle Barn's west coast location is a six-acre farm where they have large horse and cow pastures, a barnyard for smaller animals, an organic vegetable garden and a beautiful view of the mountains.

Over 170 rescued animals are currently kept safe there.

However, the fast-moving Tick fire in Santa Clarita forced The Gentle Barn and surrounding areas under a mandatory evacuation yesterday.

The Gentle Barn had to move quickly to get all of the animals to safety throughout the day.

The animals were taken to various properties for the night. Staff traveled to multiple locations throughout the night to make sure all of their animals were safe and had food and water available to them.

Older animals who were at risk of being forced into trailers had to stay at the barn. Staff stayed watch throughout the night to make sure the animals still there were safe.

They are accepting donations through Venmo (@thegentlebarn) to help with their long road ahead.

The Gentle Barn's mission is to rescue severely abused and neglected animals. They take all types of animals that are too old, sick, lame or scared to be adopted.