KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Step aside, Hugh Jackman! Brickey-McCloud Elementary is here to steal your spotlight.

"The Greatest School on Earth" is a parody video of a song from the movie "The Greatest Showman," which stars Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, and Zac Efron.

The Brickey-McCloud version shows educators and staff decked out in their best circus attire, singing and dancing throughout various locations in the elementary school.

Crystal Dougan, a library media specialist and 2018 Elementary KCS Teacher of the Year, wrote the parody and sung on the track.

"Every year we do a theme for the school," Dougan said. "They told me they wanted The Greatest Show so I ran with it!"

While Dougan said she recorded the track over the course of a couple days, the video was put together just this Friday. It was intended to welcome students back in a fun way, but the shooting day helped staff bond before students rush in on August 5.

"That was really cool to get to know everybody and have a familiar face when we start work on Monday," Dougan said. "We really do get along really really well so we work really hard to make sure our morale is up. And our relationships with each other is important. "

Dougan has made parody videos like this is the past for Brickey-McCloud. They proved so popular with students that she made sure to add in a few requests.

"I went in and added words, that was one thing they wanted to be able to sing along like a karaoke track," Dougan said.

She thinks the video mirrors the way people who work at the school approach learning.

"Doing fun things like this helps everybody," Dougan said. "We have a good community culture so that makes me excited.

