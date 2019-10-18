KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The third Saturday in October means the Vols will take on the Crimson Tide. This year at Bryant-Denny stadium.

UT hasn't seen a win against Alabama since October 2006, when the teams played at Neyland.

A lot has happened in the world since that day over a decade ago. To put it in perspective, this is what I looked like in 2006. I was 10 and in fifth grade.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was 8 years old and Jeremy Pruitt was an assistant coach at Hoover High School.

No one has ever sent an iMessage to someone about the Vols beating Bama. That's because the iPhone wasn't even introduced until 2007.

As for Uber or Lyft? No Vols fan has been able to get in one after beating Alabama because it wasn't even around.

The Vols beat the Crimson Tide 13 to 16 that day. Phillip Fulmer was UT's head coach and Mike Shula was Bama's coach.

That day, Bama's feelings were just like the number one hit song that year, "Bad Day" by Daniel Powter.

Since then, the stadium went through a lot of change, according to University of Tennessee Archivist Alesha Shumar.

"It changed the seating and numbers that the stadium could hold but also so many improvements at the time," Shumar explained.

After that big win in Neyland, no one was able to make an Instagram post about or add to a Snapchat story after the Vols beat Bama because neither social media existed.

"The student experience might be a little different," Shumar admitted. "They didn't have their iPhones, they didn't have a bunch of social media, but their communications and their student life experience is a lot of the same."

A lot is different in the world and on campus, but Vols fans like Cameron Ridenour says one thing stays the same.

"I bleed orange and Alabama sucks," Ridenour nodded and said.

