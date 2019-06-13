KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Lost Tavern on Market Square entertains its customers with smoke in the food and drinks. It's about the experience and the cocktails stick with the true-crime theme linked to Knoxville's history.

You'll find photos along the walls and the bartenders dress like they're from the era.

The Lost Tavern uses a smoker to make several classic cocktails and house barrel-aged drinks and you can smell it throughout the whole bar.

Old City Old Fashioned at The Lost Tavern

Scott West

Some popular drinks include the Red Widow, the White Lady and Corpus Delicti which is Latin for "body of the crime".

"Sure, her lover is dead under suspicious circumstances, but did she do it? Have a few of these and make up your own mind Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, Raspberry Puree, top with Champagne," the menu description said for the Red Widow.

The Red Widow - The Lost Tavern

Scott West

And the White Lady is based on a mysterious femme fatale that has been floating around crime scenes since the 1920s.

The Corpus Delicti offers a way to help the Red Widow because it "may or may not be laced with her late husband's ashes".

The Lost Tavern cocktail list

Scott West

Blake Faircloth is the creator of those cocktails and has said the juices they use are fresh-squeezed.

Blake Faircloth

Scott West

Cocktail at The Lost Tavern

Scott West

It's not just about the drinks, though. They have food and the most popular dish (for now) is the Codfather & Chips. It's six ounces of beer-battered cod, served with zesty remoulade, crispy-seasoned fries and snappy slaw.

Codfather & Chips: Six oz of beer-battered cod, served with zesty remoulade, crispy-seasoned fries and snappy slaw

Scott West

The new tavern is in the old Market Square Tavern space.

Find more information at its website, scruffycity.com/lost-tavern.